A New Edition of The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics Is Now Available
August 24, 2021
The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics (vol. 48, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Introduction Climate Change and the Legal, Ethical, and Health Issues Facing Healthcare and Public Health Systems” by Chandra Ganesh, Michael Schmeltz and Jason Smith
- “Can United States Healthcare Become Environmentally Sustainable? Towards Green Healthcare Reform” by Cristina Richie
- “Public Health Policy Actions to Address Health Issues Associated with Drought in a Changing Climate” by Rachel E. Lookadoo and Jesse E. Bell
- “The Natural Environment as an Object of Public Health Law: Addressing Health Outcomes of Climate Change through Intersections with Environmental and Agricultural Law” by Jill Krueger and Betsy Lawton
- “Using Precision Public Health to Manage Climate Change: Opportunities, Challenges, and Health Justice” by Walter G. Johnson
- “The Health Reframing of Climate Change and the Poverty of Narrow Bioethics” by Kyle Ferguson