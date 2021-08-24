A New Edition of The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics Is Now Available

August 24, 2021

The Journal of Law, Medicine & Ethics (vol. 48, no. 4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Introduction Climate Change and the Legal, Ethical, and Health Issues Facing Healthcare and Public Health Systems” by Chandra Ganesh, Michael Schmeltz and Jason Smith
  • “Can United States Healthcare Become Environmentally Sustainable? Towards Green Healthcare Reform” by Cristina Richie
  • “Public Health Policy Actions to Address Health Issues Associated with Drought in a Changing Climate” by Rachel E. Lookadoo and Jesse E. Bell
  • “The Natural Environment as an Object of Public Health Law: Addressing Health Outcomes of Climate Change through Intersections with Environmental and Agricultural Law” by Jill Krueger and Betsy Lawton
  • “Using Precision Public Health to Manage Climate Change: Opportunities, Challenges, and Health Justice” by Walter G. Johnson
  • “The Health Reframing of Climate Change and the Poverty of Narrow Bioethics” by Kyle Ferguson

 

