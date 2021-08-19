A New Edition of Genetics in Medicine Is Now Available
August 19, 2021
Genetics in Medicine (vol. 23, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Systematic Review of Monogenic Etiologies of Nonimmune Hydrops Fetalis” by Andrea M. Quinn, et al.
- “Enhancing Rare Variant Interpretation in Inherited Arrhythmias through Quantitative Analysis of Consortium Disease Cohorts and Population Controls” by Roddy Walsh, et al.
- “Characterization of Clinically Relevant Copy-Number Variants from Exomes of Patients with Inherited Heart Disease and Unexplained sudden Cardiac Death” by Emma S. Singer, et al.
- “Evidence in the UK Biobank for the Underdiagnosis of Erythropoietic Protoporphyria” by Amy K. Dickey, et al.
- “The Value of Genomic Sequencing in Complex Pediatric Neurological Disorders: A Discrete Choice Experiment” by Ilias Goranitis, et al.