U.S. Disparities Emerge in Health Spending Figures

(Axios) – The amount of per-person health care spending is highest among white individuals compared to patients of other races, even after adjusting for age and health conditions, according to a study led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle. Why it matters: The study, published Tuesday in JAMA, provides evidence of inequities by race and ethnicity “from how physicians respond to patients to bias that exists in the algorithms that assess health needs and determine the appropriate intervention,” the researchers write. (Read Full Article)