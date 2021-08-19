Will the Taliban Roll Back Two Decades of Public Health Progress in Afghanistan?

(Vox) – Since the Taliban retook Kabul this past Sunday, observers around the world have worried about what the religious group’s control will mean for Afghanistan’s women, its internal security, its education system, its religious minorities, and its citizens who aided the coalition occupation over the past two decades. But relatively little attention has been paid to what the Taliban victory will mean for one of the nation’s biggest accomplishments: the sharp decline in child and maternal mortality over the past two decades. (Read Full Article)