Two More Reports of Functional Neurological Disorder After COVID-19 Vaccine

(Medscape) – Researchers in the United Kingdom report two cases of functional neurological disorder (FND) that occurred in women in their 30s after they received a COVID-19 vaccine. The report follows an article published earlier this year in JAMA Neurology about videos shared on social media that showed symptoms seemingly consistent with FND. Symptoms of FND include muscle weakness, fatigue, cognitive impairment, dizziness, and impaired gait. (Read Full Article)