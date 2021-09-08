New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available

September 8, 2021

BMC Medical Ethics has new articles  available online. 

Articles include:

  • “Health Data Research on Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Perspectives of Survivors and Their Next-of-Kin” by Marieke A. R. Bak, et al.
  • “Grounds for Surrogate Decision-Making in Japanese Clinical Practice: A Qualitative Survey” by Masashi Tanaka, et al.
  • “Improving Pharmacy Practice in Relation to Complementary Medicines: A Qualitative Study Evaluating the Acceptability and Feasibility of a New Ethical Framework in Australia” by Amber Salman Popattia, Laetitia Hattingh and Adam La Caze 
  • “Women’s Viewpoints on Egg Freezing in Austria: An Online Q-Methodology Study” by Johanna Kostenzer, Antoinette de Bont and Job van Exel
  • “Perceptions of and Barriers to Ethical Promotion of Pharmaceuticals in Pakistan: Perspectives of Medical Representatives and Doctors” by Rehan Gul, et al.
  • “Lay persons’ Perception of the Requirements for Research in Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care” by Dan Kabonge Kaye 

 

