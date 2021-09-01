Unprecedented Texas Abortion Ban Goes Into Effect

(Axios) – A law that bans abortions after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest, went into effect in Texas on Wednesday. Why it matters: The law, one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S., prohibits the practice after a fetal heartbeat is detected — before many people know they are pregnant. It also incentivizes individuals to sue anyone suspected of helping a woman obtain an abortion — and awards at least $10,000 to people who do so successfully. (Read Full Article)