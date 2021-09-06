DOJ Says It Will ‘Protect’ Women Seeking Abortions in Texas

(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options” to challenge the new Texas law, adding that they will provide support for women in the Lone Star State who are still seeking abortions. (Read Full Article)