A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

September 14, 2021

Nursing Ethics (vol. 28, no. 1, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include: 

  • “Ethical Dilemmas, Perceived Risk, and Motivation among Nurses during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Daniel Sperling 
  • “Self-Care Strategies in Response to Nurses’ Moral Injury during COVID-19 Pandemic” by Fahmida Hossain and Ariel Clatty 
  • “Ethical Care during COVID-19 for Care Home Residents with Dementia” by Emily Cousins, Kay de Vries and Karen Harrison Dening 
  • “Priority-Setting Dilemmas, Moral Distress and Support Experienced by Nurses and Physicians in the Early Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Norway” by Ingrid Miljeteig, et al. 
  • “Ethical Considerations regarding the Inclusion of Children in Nursing Research” by Aliza Damsma Bakker, René van Leeuwen and Petrie Roodbol 
  • “Factors Affecting Nurses’ Impact on Social Justice in the Health System” by Fariba Hosseinzadegan, Madineh Jasemi and Hosein Habibzadeh 

 

