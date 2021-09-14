A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
September 14, 2021
Nursing Ethics (vol. 28, no. 1, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethical Dilemmas, Perceived Risk, and Motivation among Nurses during the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Daniel Sperling
- “Self-Care Strategies in Response to Nurses’ Moral Injury during COVID-19 Pandemic” by Fahmida Hossain and Ariel Clatty
- “Ethical Care during COVID-19 for Care Home Residents with Dementia” by Emily Cousins, Kay de Vries and Karen Harrison Dening
- “Priority-Setting Dilemmas, Moral Distress and Support Experienced by Nurses and Physicians in the Early Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Norway” by Ingrid Miljeteig, et al.
- “Ethical Considerations regarding the Inclusion of Children in Nursing Research” by Aliza Damsma Bakker, René van Leeuwen and Petrie Roodbol
- “Factors Affecting Nurses’ Impact on Social Justice in the Health System” by Fariba Hosseinzadegan, Madineh Jasemi and Hosein Habibzadeh