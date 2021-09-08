Mexico’s Supreme Court Decriminalizes Abortion in Historic Shift

September 8, 2021

(Wall Street Journal) – Mexico’s Supreme Court unanimously ruled that making abortion a crime was unconstitutional, paving the way for far greater access to legal abortions in the country with the world’s second-largest Roman Catholic population. In a 10-0 vote, Mexico’s justices struck down several provisions of law in the northern states of Sinaloa and Coahuila. The law in Coahuila, which shares a border with Texas, called for one to three years in prison for anyone who terminates a pregnancy or assists in the procedure. The law in Sinaloa defined life as beginning at conception.  (Read Full Article)

