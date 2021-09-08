The Texas Abortion ‘Whistleblower’ Site Still Can’t Find a Host

(Wired) – Under a recently passed Texas law, private citizens can sue anyone involved in helping a person receive an abortion in the state after the sixth week of pregnancy. In response, an anti-abortion group called Texas Right to Life set up a website designed to collect anonymous information about any alleged infractions. Or, at least, it tried to. So far, no company has been willing to host it. The fate of prolifewhistleblower[dot]com remains uncertain, and its absence from the internet does not negate the Texas law or its impacts. But in recent years, internet infrastructure giants have begun to draw blurry lines around who they’re willing to have as customers, a sometimes murky process exemplified by the travails of far-right social media network Parler. In contrast, prolifewhistleblower[dot]com offers a rare example of consensus about what constitutes acceptable behavior online. (Read Full Article)