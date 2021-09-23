A New Edition of Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health Is Now Available
September 23, 2021
Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health (vol. 16, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Ethical Considerations of the Dynamics of Clinical Trials in an Epidemic Context: Studies on COVID-19” by C. Bahans, et al.
- “Mental Well-Being and Association of the Four Factors Coping Structure Model: A Perspective of People Living in Lockdown During COVID-19” by S. Agha
- “Toward Establishing Telepsychology Guideline. Turning the Challenges of COVID-19 into Opportunity” by M.M.J. Alqahtani, et al.
- “Who doesn’t Want to Be Happy? Measuring the Impact of Factors Influencing Work–Life Balance on Subjective Happiness of Doctors” by V. Dhingra and M. Dhingra
- “Euthanasia in Brazil: Ethical and Legal Aspects” by I.D. Miziara and C.S.M.G. Miziara
- “Community Informatics for Sustainable Management of Pandemics in Developing Countries: A Sase Study of COVID-19 in Nigeria” by P.U. Eze, C.P. Ezenkwu and C.C. Etteh