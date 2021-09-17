Autistic Campaigners to Protest Over Study that Sparked ‘Eugenics’ Fears

(Disability News Service) – Autistic campaigners are to protest outside a University of Cambridge autism research centre over a £3 million study they fear could be used to find a cure for autism, or even to attempt to eradicate it altogether through pre-natal screening. Their campaigning efforts have already persuaded the researchers to pause work on the project, which was aiming to collect DNA samples from 10,000 autistic people across the UK. The Spectrum 10K project would be the largest study of autism in the UK, and the researchers behind it say they want to examine how biological and environmental factors impact on the wellbeing of autistic people. (Read Full Article)