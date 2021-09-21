A Doctor Who Defied Texas’ Abortion Law Is Sued, Launching a Legality Test of the Ban

September 21, 2021

(NPR) – A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance of a new Texas law has been sued by two people seeking to test the legality of the state’s near-total ban on the procedure. Former attorneys in Arkansas and Illinois filed lawsuits Monday against Dr. Alan Braid, who in a weekend Washington Post opinion column became the first Texas abortion provider to publicly reveal he violated the law that took effect on Sept. 1. (Read Full Article)

