A New Edition of Journal of Legal Medicine Is Now Available

September 30, 2021

Journal of Legal Medicine (vol. 40, 3-4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Symposium Introduction: A Decade of the Tobacco Control Act: Progress, Setbacks, and the Future of Tobacco Control” by D. Douglas Blanke J.D.
  • “Ten Years of FDA Tobacco Regulation: Lessons for Public Health Stakeholders” by Desmond Jenson J.D.
  • “The Next 10 Years of Federal Tobacco Regulation: A Road Map to Protect Public Health and Advance Health Equity” by Joelle M. Lester J.D.
  • “Thinking Outside the Silos: Information Sharing in Medical–Legal Partnerships” by Jessica Mantel and Leah Fowler
  • “Medicaid Expansion and Work Requirements in Georgia” by C. David Whitson

 

