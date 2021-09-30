A New Edition of Journal of Legal Medicine Is Now Available
September 30, 2021
Journal of Legal Medicine (vol. 40, 3-4, 2020) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Symposium Introduction: A Decade of the Tobacco Control Act: Progress, Setbacks, and the Future of Tobacco Control” by D. Douglas Blanke J.D.
- “Ten Years of FDA Tobacco Regulation: Lessons for Public Health Stakeholders” by Desmond Jenson J.D.
- “The Next 10 Years of Federal Tobacco Regulation: A Road Map to Protect Public Health and Advance Health Equity” by Joelle M. Lester J.D.
- “Thinking Outside the Silos: Information Sharing in Medical–Legal Partnerships” by Jessica Mantel and Leah Fowler
- “Medicaid Expansion and Work Requirements in Georgia” by C. David Whitson