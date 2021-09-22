How Technology Is Transforming Organ Procurement

(Tech Crunch) – Every year, more than 100,000 people in the United States wait for an organ donation. More than a dozen people will die each day still waiting. Such is the brutal math and the necessary optimism required to work in the organ procurement world. For the past several decades, a private network of now 57 organ procurement organizations (OPOs) have sprouted up, all broadly affiliated with UNOS, the United Network for Organ Sharing, a non-profit whose goal is to match donated organs with potential recipients. (Read Full Article)