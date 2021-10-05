Artificial Kidneys Could One Day Free Patients from Dialysis

(Optimist Daily) – Currently, the best hope for kidney patients to get off dialysis is to wait for a transplant, but that can sometimes take up to five years and even longer depending on location. That may soon change though, thanks to a new engineering breakthrough from a Bay Area research team, which was recently awarded a major prize for a device they hope will someday significantly improve the lives of kidney patients. (Read Full Article)