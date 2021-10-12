A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available
October 12, 2021
Hastings Center Report (vol. 51, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Public Attitudes toward Consent when Research is Integrated into Care—Any ‘Ought’ from All the ‘Is’?” by Stephanie R. Morain and Emily A. Largent
- “The Consent Continuum: A New Model of Consent, Assent, and Nondissent for Primary Care” by Marc Tunzi, David J. Satin and Philip G. Day
- “Does a Public Health Crisis Justify more Research with Incarcerated People?” by Keramet Reiter
- “In this Together: Navigating Ethical Challenges Posed by Family Clustering during the Covid?19 Pandemic” by Nicole R. Van Buren, et al.