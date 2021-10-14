A New Edition of Research Ethics is Now Available

October 14, 2021

Research Ethics (vol. 17, no. 2, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Moral Injury and the Need to Carry out Ethically Responsible Research” by Victoria Williamson, et al.
  • “Fostering the Trustworthiness of Researchers: SPECS and the Role of Ethical Reflexivity in Novel Neurotechnology Research” by Paul Tubig and Darcy McCusker
  • “Ethical Challenges in Researching and Telling the Stories of recently Deceased People” by Glenys Caswell and Nicola Turner
  • “Research Ethics in Practice: Challenges of Using Digital Technology to Embed the Voices of Children and Young People within Programs for Fathers who Use Domestic Violence” by Katie Lamb, Cathy Humphreys and Kelsey Hegarty
  • “The Responsibility of Knowledge: Identifying and Reporting Students with Evidence of Psychological Distress in Large-Scale School-Based Studies” by Margaret L Kern, et al.
  • “Online Educational Research with Middle Adolescent Populations: Ethical Considerations and Recommendations” by Erin Mackenzie, et al.

 

