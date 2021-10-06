Organ Procurement Organization Data to Be Analyzed for First Time
October 6, 2021
(Axios) – Several organ procurement organizations will open up at least a decade’s worth of their data for analysis in the first such effort to improve the understanding of the American organ procurement system, the Federation of American Scientists announced late Tuesday. Why it matters: The federal government knows very little about how those on the organ donation list are being helped in real-time. (Read Full Article)