People Who Want Organ Transplants Must Get the COVID-19 Vaccine, a Hospital Says

(NPR) – A large hospital system in Colorado says people on its organ transplant wait list won’t be offered an organ if they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the “significant risk the virus poses to transplant recipients.” UCHealth, which operates 12 hospitals from its headquarters in Aurora, Colo., says it has long been standard practice to require many organ recipients or donors to get vaccines such as hepatitis B or the MMR shot. (Read Full Article)