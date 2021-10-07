‘We Have Failed Yemen’: UN Human Rights Council Ends War Crime Probe

(The Guardian) – Bahrain, Russia and other members of the UN human rights council have pushed through a vote to shut down the body’s war crimes investigations in Yemen, in a stinging defeat for western states who sought to keep the mission going. Members narrowly voted to reject a resolution led by the Netherlands to give the independent investigators another two years to monitor atrocities in Yemen’s conflict. It marked the first time in the council’s 15-year history that a resolution was defeated. (Read Full Article)