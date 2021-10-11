Terror & Tourism: Xinjiang Eases Its Grip, But Fear Remains

(Associated Press) – Four years after Beijing launched a brutal crackdown that swept up to a million or more Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities into detention camps and prisons, its control of Xinjiang has entered a new era. Chinese authorities have scaled back many of the most draconian and visible aspects of the region’s high-tech police state. The panic that gripped the region a few years ago has subsided considerably, and a sense of normality is creeping back in. But there is no doubt about who rules, and evidence of the terror of the last four years is everywhere. (Read Full Article)