A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 18, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 384, no. 23, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Safety and Efficacy of Single-Dose Ad26.COV2.S Vaccine against Covid-19” by Jerald Sadoff, et al.
- “Pathologic Antibodies to Platelet Factor 4 after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 Vaccination” by Marie Scully, et al.
- “Brief Report: Vaccine Breakthrough Infections with SARS-CoV-2 Variants” by E. Hacisuleyman, et al.
- “Trends in Diabetes Treatment and Control in U.S. Adults, 1999–2018” by M. Fang, D. Wang, J. Coresh and E. Selvin