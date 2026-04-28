A Brain Implant for Depression Is About to Be Tested in Humans

(Wired) – While many brain-computer interface companies are focused on helping paralyzed people communicate, Motif Neurotech is targeting mental health disorders.

The latest brain-computer interface could help people recover from severe depression. Motif Neurotech announced Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a human study to trial the company’s blueberry-sized brain implant that sits in the skull and delivers electrical stimulation to treat depression.

The Houston-based startup, founded in 2022, is part of a budding industry pursuing technology to read and interpret brain signals. While other companies exploring similar technology, like Elon Musk’s Neuralink, Paradromics, and Synchron, are developing devices to enable paralyzed people to communicate and use computers, Motif is aiming to ease depression in people who have not benefited from medication. (Read More)