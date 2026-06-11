Meet the ‘hit doctor’: Inside an informal network of drug users trying to stay alive

(CBC) – Alan isn’t a medical professional, but a drug user who learned to inject other people for a small fee

“My whole thing is the risk of accidental overdose,” Alan explains. “I’m always right there beside them for at least 15-20 minutes after they do the shot. Because I know that I’m still technically responsible for that.”

Over the last 10 years, more than 55,000 people have died of toxic drug overdoses in Canada. Alan is one of several “doctors” who travel throughout Vancouver to prepare drugs, inject their clients, and monitor them to prevent accidental overdoses.

In Alan’s backpack are tourniquets, cookers and filters, clean needles (also known as rigs), water and sanitation wipes, gloves and naloxone. (Read More)