The self-tracking trap

(Business Insider) – Thanks to technology, we can know more about our bodies than ever before. From wearables to full-body scans, deep-dive blood and DNA tests, and even at-home vaginal microbiome kits, we have a wealth of insights at our fingertips. In a matter of seconds, chatbots can turn heaps of data and metrics into personalized advice that sounds right. But at what point does so much data become too much? Where does the balance tip from self-knowledge into self-surveillance? (Read More)