(Wired) – Unjected and PureBlood[dot]Dating are hosting in-person meetups—and have transformed the dating landscape into a political battleground over bodily autonomy.

The reorientation around in-person events to cure app fatigue is a major trend among dating apps struggling for signs of new life. According to ticketing platform Eventbrite, IRL dating events have been on the rise since 2025. Tinder, as part of its rebrand this year, announced it was investing in member meet-ups. But singles in the anti-vax community say for them the events are about connecting with people—potentially future partners—who, above all, believe in bodily autonomy. (Read More)