Marijuana Is for Dummies

(WSJ) – The Trump Administration last week moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. Is the goal to reduce America’s collective IQ?

The main practical effect of the Justice Department’s reclassification of cannabis as a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act will be to let marijuana growers and retailers deduct expenses from their taxes like other companies. It will also send a message of government approval for a drug that is harming young brains.

A study last week by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, of 11,000 adolescents offers timely new evidence. It found that pot users experienced impaired brain development compared to non-users—including worse verbal recall, processing speed, inhibition control, working memory and spatial skills. (Read More)