A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
October 21, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “A Half-Century of Progress in Health: The National Academy of Medicine at 50: Advancing the Learning Health System” by J.M. McGinnis, H.V. Fineberg and V.J. Dzau
- “Is Learning Worth the Trouble? — Improving Health Care System Participation in Embedded Research” by R. Platt, G.E. Simon and A.F. Hernandez
- “Covid-19 and the Investigator Pipeline” by K. Armstrong
- “Protecting Olympic Participants from Covid-19 — The Urgent Need for a Risk-Management Approach
A.K. Sparrow, et al.
- “Treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children” by A.J. McArdle, et al.