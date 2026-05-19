(NYT) – When psychiatrists say that you “have A.D.H.D.,” what they really mean is something like this: After spending time listening to you, talking with people who know you and observing how you think and behave, I’ve made a judgment call that your experience fits a behavioral pattern we currently call A.D.H.D. It’s a cluster of problems and tendencies that travel together often enough that we’ve observed it, given it a name and studied it. Patterns like these are handy for picking treatments that might be helpful, but they don’t settle the deeper questions about how your brain works or what kind of person you are. (Read More)