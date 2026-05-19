Parents Are Fuming About Other Peoples’ Kids Getting Extra Time on the SAT

(WSJ) – Special accommodations for irritable bowel syndrome? Families are getting creative, and spending big, in pursuit of an edge.

Test time has emerged as a fierce battleground among parents of high-schoolers. Students with diagnosed disabilities or medical issues for years have been given longer to finish college-entrance exams. But the ranks of the extra timers have surged, with a concentration in wealthy areas. And many parents are crying foul.

They’re training their anger on families who are going to extremes for an edge, from spending $10,000 for a diagnosis from a neuropsychologist to finding a gastroenterologist to support requests for unlimited bathroom breaks. (Read More)