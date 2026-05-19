A social compass in the brain

(Knowable Magazine) – People with a rare genetic disorder that damages the amygdala are helping neuroscientists rethink how the brain shapes fear, trust and concern for others

By every measure of daily life — holding down a job, keeping a household running, raising two teenage sons — Maria is competent and engaged. “You talk to her, and you don’t see anything wrong,” says van Honk, a social neuroscientist at the University of Cape Town. She and others he knows with her condition, Urbach-Wiethe disease, “are kind, sweet people by nature.” In an interview in her kitchen, Maria struggles to recollect even a fleeting moment of unhappiness — before mentioning that she kicked out her partner some years ago because of his drinking.

Yet on tests and questionnaires designed to shed light on moral choices, Maria and others with Urbach-Wiethe fail in perplexing ways that challenge one of neuroscience’s most durable assumptions. (Read More)