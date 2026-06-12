Momfluencers Are Pitching AI as a Better ‘Coparent’ Than Men

(Wired) – Moms are outsourcing tedious household tasks to ChatGPT and selling courses teaching others to do the same. Where are all the dads?

Schmidt is one of a growing cohort of women branding themselves as a new type of momfluencer—not one who uses aspirational imagery to make the mundane labor associated with motherhood more aesthetically appealing, but one who asks whether the labor is even necessary at all. They post videos like “The AI Assistant That’s Basically My Mom Brain Now” and “How to Use AI as a Mom,” and promote customized prompts or handbooks to moms who “want a coparent who never forgets the sunscreen or asks you to write things down,” as Schmidt writes in one TikTok caption.

One person who is relatively absent from Schmidt’s content is her longtime partner. (Read More)