You could get some of the benefits of sleep without having to nod off

(New Scientist) – Mice seemed to reap some of the benefits of sleep by having their brain activity stimulated while they were awake, and the researchers plan to test the approach on people

It may one day be possible to reap some of the benefits of sleep without ever closing our eyes. Stimulating specific brain activity in awake mice led to some of the same effects as deep sleep, including a boost in memory.

“It should be possible, at least in theory and to some extent, to replicate these results in our species,” says Vladyslav Vyazovskiy at the University of Oxford, who wasn’t involved in the research. (Read More)