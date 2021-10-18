A New Edition of Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available

October 18, 2021

Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 66, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Deep Neural Network Improves the Estimation of Polygenic Risk Scores for Breast Cancer” by Adrien Badré, et al.
  • “Incidence of Contralateral and Ipsilateral Breast Cancers and Prognosis in BRCA1/2 Pathogenic Variant Carriers Based on the Japanese HBOC Consortium Registration” by Akiyo Yoshimura, et al.
  • “Novel EXOSC9 Variants Cause Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia Type 1D with Spinal Motor Neuronopathy and Cerebellar Atrophy” by Masamune Sakamoto, et al.

