A New Edition of Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
October 19, 2021
Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 66, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Clinical and Technical Assessment of MedExome vs. NGS Panels in Patients with Suspected Genetic Disorders in Southwestern Ontario” by Erfan Aref-Eshghi, et al.
- “Association of an IGHV3-66 Gene Variant with Kawasaki Disease” by Todd A. Johnson, et al.
- “A Novel Missense Variant in CUL3 Shows Altered Binding Ability to BTB-Adaptor Proteins Leading to Diverse Phenotypes of CUL3-Related Disorders” by Kohji Kato, et al.
- “Whole Exome Sequencing of Fetal Structural Anomalies Detected by Ultrasonography” by Hiromi Aoi, et al.