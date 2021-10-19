A New Edition of Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available

October 19, 2021

Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 66, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Clinical and Technical Assessment of MedExome vs. NGS Panels in Patients with Suspected Genetic Disorders in Southwestern Ontario” by Erfan Aref-Eshghi, et al.
  • “Association of an IGHV3-66 Gene Variant with Kawasaki Disease” by Todd A. Johnson, et al.
  • “A Novel Missense Variant in CUL3 Shows Altered Binding Ability to BTB-Adaptor Proteins Leading to Diverse Phenotypes of CUL3-Related Disorders” by Kohji Kato, et al.
  • “Whole Exome Sequencing of Fetal Structural Anomalies Detected by Ultrasonography” by Hiromi Aoi, et al.

 

