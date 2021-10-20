A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
October 20, 2021
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Triage, Consent and Trusting Black Boxes” by Kenneth Boyd
- “Should Age Matter in COVID-19 Triage? A Deliberative Study” by Margot N I Kuylen, et al.
- “Public Health Decisions in the COVID-19 Pandemic Require more than ‘Follow the Science'” by Thana Cristina de Campos-Rudinsky and Eduardo Undurraga
- “Vaccine Ethics: An Ethical Framework for Global Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines” by Nancy S Jecker, Aaron G Wightman and Douglas S Diekema
- “Balancing Health Worker Well-Being and Duty to Care: An Ethical Approach to Staff Safety in COVID-19 and Beyond” by Rosalind J McDougall, et al.
- “Gender Dysphoria in Adolescents: Can Adolescents or Parents Give Valid Consent to Puberty Blockers?” by Simona Giordano, Fae Garland and Soren Holm
- “Who is Afraid of Black Box Algorithms? On the Epistemological and Ethical Basis of Trust in Medical AI” by Juan Manuel Durán and Karin Rolanda Jongsma
- “Process of Risk Assessment by Research Ethics Committees: Foundations, Shortcomings and Open Questions” by Pranab Rudra and Christian Lenk
- “Imperfect by Design: The Problematic Ethics of Surgical Training” by Connor Brenna and Sunit Das