A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

October 20, 2021

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 47, no. 5, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Triage, Consent and Trusting Black Boxes” by Kenneth Boyd
  • “Should Age Matter in COVID-19 Triage? A Deliberative Study” by Margot N I Kuylen, et al.
  • “Public Health Decisions in the COVID-19 Pandemic Require more than ‘Follow the Science'” by Thana Cristina de Campos-Rudinsky and Eduardo Undurraga 
  • “Vaccine Ethics: An Ethical Framework for Global Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines” by Nancy S Jecker, Aaron G Wightman and Douglas S Diekema
  • “Balancing Health Worker Well-Being and Duty to Care: An Ethical Approach to Staff Safety in COVID-19 and Beyond” by Rosalind J McDougall, et al.
  • “Gender Dysphoria in Adolescents: Can Adolescents or Parents Give Valid Consent to Puberty Blockers?” by Simona Giordano, Fae Garland and Soren Holm
  • “Who is Afraid of Black Box Algorithms? On the Epistemological and Ethical Basis of Trust in Medical AI” by Juan Manuel Durán and Karin Rolanda Jongsma 
  • “Process of Risk Assessment by Research Ethics Committees: Foundations, Shortcomings and Open Questions” by Pranab Rudra and Christian Lenk 
  • “Imperfect by Design: The Problematic Ethics of Surgical Training” by Connor Brenna and Sunit Das 

 

