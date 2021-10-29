A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

October 29, 2021

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 7, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Confronting Our Next National Health Disaster — Long-Haul Covid” by S. Phillips and M.A. Williams
  • “Criminalization of Gender-Affirming Care — Interfering with Essential Treatment for Transgender Children and Adolescents” by S. Martin, E.S. Sandberg and D.E. Shumer
  • “When Low Tech Wins” by J. Baras Shreibati
  • “Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant” by J. Lopez Bernal, et al.
  • “Year 1 of the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement–Advanced Model” by K.E. Joynt Maddox, et al.

 

