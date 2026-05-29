Humans Are Magnificent

(Plough) – It is not a question of when “artificial intelligence” will develop consciousness, because there is no such thing as artificial intelligence. What we call AI is the extremely fast simulation of decision-making processes, generating results from the multitude of data available on the network that can be deceptively similar to the achievement of intelligent activity. But it is not intelligence. Intellegere is Latin and means “to understand, to recognize.” When an algorithm selects what is probably the right answer from millions of text modules, who is doing the understanding? There is no understanding and recognition without someone who understands and recognizes something. “Artificial intelligence” is no more intelligent than a pocket calculator or a library: just because both can be used to quickly find something out, it does not mean that there is an intelligence there that understands something. (Read More)