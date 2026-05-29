Americans Have Entered the Age of the Needle

(The Atlantic) – My generation—which is to say, the pillbox generation—came of age during the 1990s. The number of adults who were taking five or more prescription drugs doubled in that decade; the use of medications for depression and cholesterol more than tripled. If pills had once been used from time to time to curb a headache or stifle an infection, now they were a daily ritual for tens of millions of Americans. Popping meds, whether by catapult or tweezers, became the norm.

In the 2020s, we’re living through a second such transition: the dawning of the needle age.

For the past five years, the nation’s shots have multiplied to levels never seen before. Injected medications were once unusual, and mostly limited to diabetics who needed insulin. (Read More)