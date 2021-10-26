Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for Young Kids Backed by FDA Advisers

(Wall Street Journal) – Experts advising the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the agency authorize the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. PFE 0.95% and BioNTech BNTX -0.86% SE for use in young children. The panel of vaccine experts voted 17 to 0, with one abstention, endorsing the vaccine be permitted for children 5 years to 11 years of age and concluding that the benefits of the shot outweigh any risks. The positive recommendation will likely soon lead to an expansion of the U.S. vaccination campaign to millions of young children. (Read Full Article)