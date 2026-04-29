11 cancers on the rise in young people – scientists find first clue why it’s happening

(BBC) – Eleven cancers are becoming more common in young people in England, a major analysis shows.

A full explanation for why levels of cancer are increasing remains elusive.

But the study reveals that a decades-long pattern of people becoming more overweight is likely to play some role, even though it is far from the whole story.

Scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research and Imperial College London stressed cancer in young people is still rare and that everyone can reduce their risk by living a healthy lifestyle. (Read More)