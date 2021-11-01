A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 1, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 8, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “California v. Texas — Ending the Campaign to Undo the ACA in the Courts” by N. Bagley
- “Medicare Physician Payment Reform — Enhancing Incentives for Value-Based Care” by R. Mechanic and A. Perlman
- “The Covid-19 Infodemic — Applying the Epidemiologic Model to Counter Misinformation” by D. Scales, J. Gorman and K.H. Jamieson
- “Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine” by J. Ailani, et al.
- “Brief Report: Adjunct Immune Globulin for Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia” by A. Bourguignon, et al.