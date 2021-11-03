A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

November 3, 2021

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 10, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Fundamentals of Public Health: Population Health and Human Rights” by J. Frenk and O. Gómez-Dantés
  • “Covid-Induced Changes in Health Care Delivery — Can They Last?” by R.M. Werner and S.A. Glied
  • “Effectiveness of an Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in Chile” by A. Jara, et al.
  • “Mycophenolate Mofetil for First-Line Treatment of Immune Thrombocytopenia” by C.A. Bradbury, et al.
  • “MRI-Targeted or Standard Biopsy in Prostate Cancer Screening” by
    M. Eklund, et al.
  • “Chronic Meningitis” by A.J. Aksamit

 

