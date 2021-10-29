Perceived ‘Invincibility’ May Threaten Global Herd Immunity Efforts

(Medscape) – Perceived invincibility from the threat of SARS-CoV2 may be undermining efforts globally to reach herd immunity with COVID-19, researchers conclude in analyzing survey responses from more than 200,000 people across 51 countries. James Leonhardt, PhD, associate professor of marketing at the University of Nevada in Reno, and colleagues write that controlling the disease requires that people be both concerned about taking preventive measures, such as wearing a mask, and be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Findings were published online yesterday in PLOS ONE. (Read Full Article)