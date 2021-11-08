A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 8, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 13, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Public Health Law after Covid-19” by M.M. Mello and W.E. Parmet
- “Revitalizing the U.S. Primary Care Infrastructure” by K. Grumbach, et al.
- “Graphic Perspective: Mask Wars” by D.S. Jones
- “Evidence of Artemisinin-Resistant Malaria in Africa” by B. Balikagala, et al.
- “Safety and Efficacy of NVX-CoV2373 Covid-19 Vaccine” by P.T. Heath, et al.
- “Breast Cancer, HER2 Mutations, and Overcoming Drug Resistance” by R. Bose and C.X. Ma