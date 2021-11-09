A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

November 9, 2021

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 14, 2021) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Marking the 40th Anniversary of the AIDS Epidemic — American Physicians Look Back” by R. Bayer, G.M. Oppenheimer and V. Parisi
  • “Perspective Roundtable: Race in Medicine — Genetic Variation, Social Categories, and Paths to Health Equity” by M. Evans, et al.
  • “Maintenance or Discontinuation of Antidepressants in Primary Care” by G. Lewis, et al.
  • “Trial of Intensive Blood-Pressure Control in Older Patients with Hypertension” by W. Zhang, et al.
  • “A Human Pleiotropic Multiorgan Condition Caused by Deficient Wnt Secretion” by G. Chai, et al.

 

