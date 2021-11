Texas Practitioners See Increased Interest in Birth Control Since Near-Total Ban

(Medscape) – In September, when Texas’ near-total abortion ban took effect, Planned Parenthood clinics in the Lone Star State started offering every patient who walked in information on Senate Bill 8, as well as emergency contraception, condoms and two pregnancy tests. The plan is to distribute 22,000 “empowerment kits” this year. (Read Full Article)