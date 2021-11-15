A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
November 15, 2021
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 385, no. 18, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Uncomfortable Truths — What Covid-19 Has Revealed about Chronic-Disease Care in America” by M.H. Chin
- “The 2021 Reauthorization of CAPTA — Letting Public Health Lead” by
M.H. Lloyd Sieger, R. Rebbe and S.W. Patrick
- “A Therapeutic Relationship” by E. Adler
- “Dual Antiplatelet Therapy after PCI in Patients at High Bleeding Risk” by M. Valgimigli, et al.
- “Risankizumab in Severe Asthma — A Phase 2a, Placebo-Controlled Trial” by C.E. Brightling, et al.
- “Clinical Features of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis” by S. Pavord, et al.
- “Management of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms” by A. Schanzer and G.S. Oderich